BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,807,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,147.8720 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,086.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $992.51. The stock has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.