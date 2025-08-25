Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5,759.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

