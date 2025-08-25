Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $207.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $185.95 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

