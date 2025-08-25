WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $248.0150 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.37 and a 200-day moving average of $271.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,188. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

