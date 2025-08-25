WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,756 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

