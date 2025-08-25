iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,785 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.8120 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

