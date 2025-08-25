Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

CGGR stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

