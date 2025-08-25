Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Xperi Inc. $XPER

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Virtus Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xperi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $3,036,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 35.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 804,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,091,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial cut Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $6.1950 on Monday. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $286.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

