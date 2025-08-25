NCM Capital Management LLC Grows Position in GE Aerospace $GE

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 20.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $9,697,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $266.7680 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $281.50. The company has a market cap of $282.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.68.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

