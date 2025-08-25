Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.0% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.0840 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $301.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

