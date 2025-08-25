Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $226,000 in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,753,000 after purchasing an additional 254,504 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Roku by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 726,077 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $94.22 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.33, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. The trade was a 99.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $267,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,867.24. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,233 shares of company stock worth $30,690,391 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

