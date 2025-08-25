Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,403 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $41.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

