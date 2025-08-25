Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

TTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Get Toro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTC

Toro Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:TTC opened at $79.1070 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. Toro has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Toro by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.