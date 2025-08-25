WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,228 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

