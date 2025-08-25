EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $360,000 in Beeline Holdings, Inc. $BLNE

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Beeline accounts for about 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Beeline Price Performance

Shares of BLNE stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Beeline Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.6202 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Beeline had a negative return on equity of 41.66% and a negative net margin of 288.26%.The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Beeline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Beeline

