EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $360,000 in Beeline Holdings, Inc. $BLNE

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Beeline accounts for about 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
Beeline Price Performance
Shares of BLNE stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Beeline Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.6202 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.30.
Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Beeline had a negative return on equity of 41.66% and a negative net margin of 288.26%.The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Beeline
About Beeline
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beeline
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Zuckerberg’s META Sales Look More Bullish Than Bearish
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AI Exposure Without the Hype: 3 ETFs That Offer Smarter AI Bets
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is It Too Late to Jump on the Nuclear Bandwagon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Beeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.