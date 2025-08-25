Repay’s (RPAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.67 on Friday. Repay has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $517.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Repay by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 52.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 914,529 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

