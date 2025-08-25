Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of AMBQ opened at $38.19 on Monday. Ambiq Micro has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

