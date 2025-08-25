Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arista Networks stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $133.1660 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $15,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.