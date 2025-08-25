Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Holdings Cut by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,603 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 13.1%

PAVE opened at $46.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.