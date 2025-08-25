WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,499,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 301,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

