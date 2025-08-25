Figma (NYSE:FIG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Figma in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Figma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Figma Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

FIG stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. Figma has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion and a PE ratio of 104.53.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 87,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $2,753,776.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,559,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Rimer sold 3,293,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $103,804,059.52. Following the sale, the director owned 834,800 shares in the company, valued at $26,312,896. This represents a 79.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

