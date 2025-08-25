iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,913,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $103.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

