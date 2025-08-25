Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,044 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $82.8240 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

