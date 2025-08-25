Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

