MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $21,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $606.1210 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 146.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.57 and its 200 day moving average is $442.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.07 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

