Full Sail Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $293.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $295.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.95 and a 200 day moving average of $265.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

