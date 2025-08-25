CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 553,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $130.7790 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

