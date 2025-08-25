Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Acquires 2,678 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.8% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE DD opened at $77.2410 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

