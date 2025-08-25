Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stake Lifted by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,443 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 926,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

