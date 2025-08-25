WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,465,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after acquiring an additional 211,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,344,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,904,000 after acquiring an additional 492,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,975,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,866,000 after acquiring an additional 689,196 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,661,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,466,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $25.4220 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

