BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,551 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after buying an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $117,929,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 610.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $45.8880 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

