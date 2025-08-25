Full Sail Capital LLC Has $951,000 Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.1250 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

