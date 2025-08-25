WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 378 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.62. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,961.42. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $176.4210 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 129.83%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.