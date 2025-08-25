1,108,821 Shares in CubeSmart $CUBE Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,108,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,358,000. CubeSmart makes up about 3.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CubeSmart by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,834,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after buying an additional 543,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after buying an additional 1,261,746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,886,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,463,000 after buying an additional 162,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.6%

CUBE opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

