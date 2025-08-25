WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 415 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 67,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $96.8190 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

