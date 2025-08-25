Long Pond Capital LP Acquires Shares of 416,312 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 416,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,000. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises 0.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 77.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 177,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,085 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 923,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $39.2770 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 458.14% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

