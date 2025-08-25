Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 370,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $45.8880 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

