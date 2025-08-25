iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Position Increased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,914,000 after acquiring an additional 265,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,538,000 after buying an additional 975,106 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,813,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,857,000 after buying an additional 242,881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,556,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,276,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after buying an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

