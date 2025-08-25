Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $452.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

