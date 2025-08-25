Constellation (DAG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.06 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Constellation has a market cap of $104.06 million and $1.72 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,315.38 or 1.00071707 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00374575 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
