14,513 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7%

GIS opened at $50.1360 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

