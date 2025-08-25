Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $317.52 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $317.52 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001192 BTC.
About Trust Wallet Token
Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
