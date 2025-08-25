Proton Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $178.22 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 30,868,903,776 coins and its circulating supply is 27,962,591,040 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

