South Plains Financial Inc. Sells 262 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

South Plains Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 423,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 38,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 127,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 64,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.6640 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.