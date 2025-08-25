iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Increased by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.1% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.8%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.0640 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.3580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

