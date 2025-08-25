South Plains Financial Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in Deere & Company $DE

South Plains Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $495.0920 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $374.46 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.77.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.