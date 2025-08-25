Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 219,379 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $110,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $80.02 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

