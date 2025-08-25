BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $277.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.13. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $254.67 and a one year high of $437.06.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.71.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

