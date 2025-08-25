BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 188 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $195.9330 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares in the company, valued at $36,129,520.88. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,323 shares of company stock worth $118,661,105 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

