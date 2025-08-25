Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $128.64 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621,136 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Dynatrace worth $128,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

